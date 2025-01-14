GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 1,730 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 71.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,156 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 176,855 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 93,644 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 450.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 665,054 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 544,194 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 257.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,890 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 146,065 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 176,260 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 92,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 127,344 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 82,244 shares during the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SXC opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.02. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $855.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.08.

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.14. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $490.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

SXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

