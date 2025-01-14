GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 239 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZEK. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,224,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,863 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,811,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,074 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,719,000. Interval Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 742,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,292,000 after acquiring an additional 459,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,006,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,093,000 after acquiring an additional 425,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on AZEK shares. Citigroup raised shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of AZEK from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.73.

Insider Transactions at AZEK

In related news, CMO Samara Toole sold 1,709 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $90,577.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,496. This trade represents a 9.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 19,613 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $882,192.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,668,756.96. The trade was a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,322 shares of company stock valued at $2,039,170. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AZEK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $45.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.40. The AZEK Company Inc. has a one year low of $35.48 and a one year high of $54.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.17.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

