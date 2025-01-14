GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 511 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Rayonier by 1.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 28,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Rayonier by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Rayonier by 20.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Rayonier by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Rayonier by 1.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 40,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th.

Rayonier Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $25.34 on Tuesday. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.92 and its 200-day moving average is $29.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Rayonier had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. This is an increase from Rayonier’s previous special dividend of $0.20. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 107.55%.

Rayonier announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

