GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 5,233 Shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Free Report) by 609.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Silence Therapeutics were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLN. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 2,405,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,714,000 after purchasing an additional 17,086 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 149,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 10,206 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 782,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,876,000 after acquiring an additional 373,523 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 1,686.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 146,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 138,300 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Silence Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of Silence Therapeutics stock opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.12. Silence Therapeutics plc has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $27.72.
Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.
