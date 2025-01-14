GAMMA Investing LLC Buys New Stake in NIP Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NIPG)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIP Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NIPG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of NIP Group in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NIP Group stock opened at $6.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.66. NIP Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76.

Our mission is to create transformative esports experiences that entertain, inspire and connect fans across the globe. Our vision is to become the premier esports organization in the world. We are a leading esports organization with the most expansive global footprint by virtue of our operations across Asia, Europe and South America, according to the Frost & Sullivan Report.

