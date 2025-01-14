GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Position in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 77.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in COPT Defense Properties were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC raised its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter.

COPT Defense Properties Price Performance

Shares of CDP stock opened at $29.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.99. COPT Defense Properties has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

COPT Defense Properties Dividend Announcement

COPT Defense Properties ( NYSE:CDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $189.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.37 million. COPT Defense Properties had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 18.34%. COPT Defense Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CDP shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, COPT Defense Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

COPT Defense Properties Company Profile

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

