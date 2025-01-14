GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Stock Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in X. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in United States Steel by 16.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in United States Steel by 4,305.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,634,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,870 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its position in United States Steel by 13.5% in the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,667,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,848,000 after purchasing an additional 316,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Stock Performance

NYSE:X opened at $36.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.23. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $48.85.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

X has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on United States Steel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on United States Steel from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.32.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

