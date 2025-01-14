GAMMA Investing LLC Has $39,000 Stock Holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 73.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in DoubleVerify by 35.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in DoubleVerify by 22.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DV stock opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.65, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.97. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

DoubleVerify declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 6th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $35,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,439.40. The trade was a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,599 shares of company stock worth $107,233 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DV shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.11.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

