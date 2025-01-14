GAMMA Investing LLC Has $40,000 Stock Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 417,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,280,000 after acquiring an additional 99,164 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 12,674.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 59,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,606,000 after acquiring an additional 58,683 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 720.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 23,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 20,896 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 777,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,874,000 after acquiring an additional 13,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penske Automotive Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $153.18 on Tuesday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.32 and a 12-month high of $179.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.51 and its 200-day moving average is $158.50.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.02). Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 36.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PAG shares. Benchmark started coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Penske Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.25.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

(Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Further Reading

