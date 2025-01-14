GAMMA Investing LLC Has $44,000 Stock Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) by 229.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JACK. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,802,000. Clearline Capital LP raised its position in Jack in the Box by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 250,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after buying an additional 144,631 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Jack in the Box by 296.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 135,146 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after buying an additional 101,064 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Jack in the Box by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 216,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after buying an additional 89,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 13.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 712,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,156,000 after purchasing an additional 85,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

JACK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.35.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

JACK opened at $38.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.58. The company has a market capitalization of $720.85 million, a PE ratio of -19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.94. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.36 and a 1 year high of $81.01.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack in the Box

In other Jack in the Box news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 1,688 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $68,397.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,343.80. The trade was a 9.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,343 shares of company stock valued at $100,601 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.