GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) by 140.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. 39.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $9.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average is $6.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.50 target price (down from $9.60) on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.