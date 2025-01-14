GAMMA Investing LLC Reduces Stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

GAMMA Investing LLC decreased its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 937 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 8,180.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 535,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,214,000 after purchasing an additional 528,619 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Steven Madden by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,812,000 after acquiring an additional 49,075 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Steven Madden by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 439,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,513,000 after acquiring an additional 60,276 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Steven Madden in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,614,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Steven Madden by 286.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,819,000 after acquiring an additional 103,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $40.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.46. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $37.99 and a 12 month high of $50.01.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $624.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 35.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHOO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Steven Madden from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

Further Reading

