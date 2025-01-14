GAMMA Investing LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

GAMMA Investing LLC lowered its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.26 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.81 and its 200 day moving average is $23.90.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

