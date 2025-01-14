Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.20 and traded as low as $4.86. Gannett shares last traded at $4.96, with a volume of 895,979 shares traded.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.10 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $731.16 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCI. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gannett by 1.3% in the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 174,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Gannett by 1.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Gannett by 22.5% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 18,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 0.8% during the third quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 515,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Gannett by 5.4% in the third quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 109,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

