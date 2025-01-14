GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of GitLab worth $4,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GTLB. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 268.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 527.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in GitLab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robin Schulman sold 2,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $167,716.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,233,903.54. This represents a 2.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $193,082.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,983 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,570.03. This trade represents a 2.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 725,947 shares of company stock worth $43,246,539. 21.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $57.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of -179.28 and a beta of 0.57. GitLab Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $78.53.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on GitLab from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of GitLab in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GitLab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.42.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

