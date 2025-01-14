Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 94.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 309,580 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 16,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 149.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GSBD opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $15.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average of $13.75.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $110.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.10%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 257.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

(Free Report)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

