GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDS) Short Interest Up 1,869.2% in December

GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a growth of 1,869.2% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AMDS opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.63. GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $16.73.
About GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 2 Stocks to Gain From Trump Universal Tariffs on Critical Imports
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Rigetti Computing, Inc.: Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Delta Can Fly to New Highs in 2025; Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.