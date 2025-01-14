GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDS) Short Interest Up 1,869.2% in December

GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a growth of 1,869.2% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMDS opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.63. GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $16.73.

Get GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF alerts:

About GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (AMDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1x inverse leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. AMDS was launched on Aug 21, 2023 and is issued by GraniteShares.

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.