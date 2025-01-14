Green Alpha Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 54.4% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 1,889.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 64.6% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CSTL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.29.
Insider Activity at Castle Biosciences
In other news, CFO Frank Stokes sold 6,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $207,205.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,532.39. This represents a 18.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tobin W. Juvenal sold 3,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $124,708.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,569.68. This represents a 6.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,320 shares of company stock worth $1,036,119 in the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Castle Biosciences Trading Down 13.6 %
Shares of CSTL opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.97 and a fifty-two week high of $35.84. The firm has a market cap of $732.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.76 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.78.
Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. Castle Biosciences had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $85.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Castle Biosciences Company Profile
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.
