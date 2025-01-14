Green Alpha Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 54.4% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 1,889.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 64.6% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSTL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

Insider Activity at Castle Biosciences

In other news, CFO Frank Stokes sold 6,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $207,205.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,532.39. This represents a 18.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tobin W. Juvenal sold 3,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $124,708.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,569.68. This represents a 6.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,320 shares of company stock worth $1,036,119 in the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Castle Biosciences Trading Down 13.6 %

Shares of CSTL opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.97 and a fifty-two week high of $35.84. The firm has a market cap of $732.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.76 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.78.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. Castle Biosciences had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $85.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.