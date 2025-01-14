Green Alpha Advisors LLC Has $166,000 Stock Position in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verve Therapeutics were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 222,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 129,944 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,749,000 after purchasing an additional 40,915 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 27.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VERV shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Verve Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

NASDAQ:VERV opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.74. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $19.34. The stock has a market cap of $465.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.68.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.11. Verve Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 807.65% and a negative return on equity of 35.23%. The company had revenue of $6.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Verve Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 120.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

