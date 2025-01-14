Green Alpha Advisors LLC Has $203,000 Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 838.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy bought 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.35 per share, with a total value of $1,001,325.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,074,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,159,707.85. This trade represents a 1.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of EXAS opened at $58.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.12. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $40.62 and a 52-week high of $79.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.01 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.57 and its 200-day moving average is $58.98.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $708.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.80 million. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXAS. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.94.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EXAS

Exact Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.