Green Alpha Advisors LLC Has $253,000 Holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $400,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 4.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,807,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,297,000 after buying an additional 78,102 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 37,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,929,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,274,000 after acquiring an additional 437,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BEAM shares. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partners raised Beam Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Leerink Partnrs raised Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.67.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BEAM opened at $25.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.92. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $49.50.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.01). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.22) EPS. Beam Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Beam Therapeutics

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,241 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $30,627.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,541,250.24. This trade represents a 1.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $1,347,259.60. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 109,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,194. This represents a 31.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.