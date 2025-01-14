Green Alpha Advisors LLC Invests $188,000 in Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 64,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,070,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 620,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Prime Medicine by 205.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,330,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after buying an additional 895,610 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prime Medicine by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 358,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 199,229 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Prime Medicine by 4.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after buying an additional 63,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Prime Medicine by 343.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 65,593 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRME opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.01. Prime Medicine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $9.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.86.

Prime Medicine ( NYSE:PRME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.00 million. Analysts predict that Prime Medicine, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Prime Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Prime Medicine from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised Prime Medicine to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

