Green Alpha Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,680 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter valued at $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 56.0% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AbCellera Biologics Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.80.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABCL shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on AbCellera Biologics
AbCellera Biologics Profile
AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company’s preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AbCellera Biologics
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 2 Stocks to Gain From Trump Universal Tariffs on Critical Imports
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Rigetti Computing, Inc.: Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Delta Can Fly to New Highs in 2025; Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.