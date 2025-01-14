Green Alpha Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,680 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter valued at $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 56.0% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbCellera Biologics Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a negative net margin of 533.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABCL shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

AbCellera Biologics Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company’s preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

