Green Alpha Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC cut its stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,863 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at $715,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 10.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UiPath by 236.0% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 41,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 28,865 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UiPath by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,312,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,619,000 after acquiring an additional 493,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Price Performance

NYSE PATH opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.77. UiPath Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $27.87. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on UiPath in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $326,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 269,421 shares in the company, valued at $3,515,944.05. This represents a 8.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $616,784.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 856,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,186,386.28. This represents a 5.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

