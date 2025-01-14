Green Alpha Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC decreased its position in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Nextracker by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Nextracker by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Nextracker during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank lifted its stake in Nextracker by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Nextracker from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Nextracker from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Nextracker from $61.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.10.

NASDAQ NXT opened at $40.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.33 and a 200 day moving average of $39.37. Nextracker Inc. has a one year low of $30.93 and a one year high of $62.31.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

