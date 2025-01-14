Green Alpha Advisors LLC Sells 21,946 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,946 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QS. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in QuantumScape by 79.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 475.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the third quarter worth about $64,000. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

QuantumScape Stock Down 3.7 %

QS opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.07, a current ratio of 14.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.70. QuantumScape Co. has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $9.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 4.46.

Insider Transactions at QuantumScape

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other QuantumScape news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 27,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $138,436.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,129,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,724,876.69. This represents a 2.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jagdeep Singh sold 5,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $27,710.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,590,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,978,820.83. This trade represents a 0.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 536,460 shares of company stock worth $2,903,619. Company insiders own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QS shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of QuantumScape to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC upgraded QuantumScape from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.30 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on QuantumScape

QuantumScape Profile

(Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.