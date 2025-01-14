Green Alpha Advisors LLC Sells 2,233 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DNA. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 644.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 32,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 27,978 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Cowen raised their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $3.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.58.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

NYSE:DNA opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.18. The firm has a market cap of $507.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.09. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $64.40.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

