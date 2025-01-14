Green Alpha Advisors LLC Sells 27,118 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,118 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in shares of NIO during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in NIO in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NIO by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO Price Performance

NYSE NIO opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.70. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $7.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NIO. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.80 to $3.90 in a report on Monday, November 25th. HSBC lowered shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Daiwa America upgraded NIO to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Hsbc Global Res cut NIO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Macquarie cut NIO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.60 to $4.80 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.71.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

