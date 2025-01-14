Green Alpha Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,463 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Metagenomi were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Metagenomi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Metagenomi by 130.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,256 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metagenomi during the third quarter valued at $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Metagenomi during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Metagenomi during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MGX shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Metagenomi from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Metagenomi in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Metagenomi Price Performance

MGX opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. Metagenomi, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $12.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.98.

About Metagenomi

Metagenomi, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

