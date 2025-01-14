Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.22 and traded as low as $42.04. Hannover Rück shares last traded at $42.32, with a volume of 8,105 shares.

Hannover Rück Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.22 and its 200-day moving average is $44.10.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Europe, the United States, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance; and Life & Health Reinsurance segments.

