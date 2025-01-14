Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 41 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $660.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Synopsys from $644.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.82.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $487.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $457.52 and a 52 week high of $629.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $522.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $528.17.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

