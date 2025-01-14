Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 63 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 94 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15,300.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $296.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.61.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 8.5 %

ALNY stock opened at $258.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $248.88 and a 200 day moving average of $259.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of -98.58 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.64. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.98 and a 52 week high of $304.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $500.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 1,752 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $439,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,955. The trade was a 10.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,469 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total transaction of $368,689.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,677.18. This trade represents a 10.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,455 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.