Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tronox were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Tronox by 5.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 841,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,307,000 after purchasing an additional 46,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tronox by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,713,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,708,000 after purchasing an additional 22,165 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Tronox by 320.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 139,161 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Tronox during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Tronox by 38.0% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 53,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 14,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TROX. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Tronox from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Tronox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tronox from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Tronox from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE:TROX opened at $9.31 on Tuesday. Tronox Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $20.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average is $13.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 1.62.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). Tronox had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Tronox’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Tronox’s payout ratio is -104.17%.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

