Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total transaction of $598,975.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 205,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,906,507.65. The trade was a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Trading Up 0.8 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of AEE opened at $88.76 on Tuesday. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $67.03 and a 52-week high of $95.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.98. The stock has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.48.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Ameren to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.89.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

