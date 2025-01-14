Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 120 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 31,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 33,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 10,225 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 18,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwind Capital purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,642,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total transaction of $2,283,886.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,338,485.76. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total transaction of $159,740.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,898.04. This trade represents a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,086 shares of company stock valued at $4,654,466 over the last 90 days. 9.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Stock Down 0.8 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $117.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.13. The stock has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.45. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.47 and a fifty-two week high of $141.53.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.