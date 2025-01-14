Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 1,442 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 202,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IGT opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.36. International Game Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $16.83 and a 52 week high of $27.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.77 and its 200-day moving average is $20.36.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.24). International Game Technology had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $587.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IGT

International Game Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.