Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 170 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Coastwise Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $232.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. William Blair assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $174.00 price target (down previously from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.83.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $192.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.13 and a 12-month high of $221.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

