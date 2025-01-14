Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 2,269 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,548 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Century Communities by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,453 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Century Communities by 11.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 490,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,502,000 after buying an additional 51,021 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $340,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 8.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after buying an additional 5,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. 99.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCS stock opened at $69.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.49 and a 1 year high of $108.42. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.85.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.16. Century Communities had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is presently 10.37%.

Several analysts have commented on CCS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Century Communities from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Century Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

