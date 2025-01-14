Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 321 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,983,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,513,365,000 after purchasing an additional 399,728 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,952,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $883,821,000 after buying an additional 100,198 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 9.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,410,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $556,751,000 after buying an additional 570,703 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,863,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,945,000 after acquiring an additional 25,857 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,777,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,501,000 after acquiring an additional 39,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DD stock opened at $74.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.25.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

