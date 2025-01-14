Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 427 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,468 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,494 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,475 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 15,205 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 2.0% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $65.72 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.16 and a 52-week high of $71.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.75.

eBay Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.96.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $260,082.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,778.80. This trade represents a 5.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $77,757.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,213.77. This represents a 1.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,283 shares of company stock worth $1,715,462 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

