Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 178.8% in the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Abound Wealth Management increased its holdings in Exelon by 502.7% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Exelon in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.38.

Exelon Stock Up 0.7 %

Exelon stock opened at $37.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.97 and its 200-day moving average is $38.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.55. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.19.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.55%.

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.