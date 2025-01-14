Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $576,000 Stock Position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,206 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 16.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,545,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,721,000 after acquiring an additional 505,552 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,084,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,257,000 after acquiring an additional 71,502 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3.2% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,955,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,019,000 after acquiring an additional 59,809 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 892,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,734,000 after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 19.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 655,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,816,000 after purchasing an additional 104,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EFSC opened at $54.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1-year low of $37.28 and a 1-year high of $63.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.16 and a 200-day moving average of $52.64. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.15. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $164.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.56 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 23.73%.

In other news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total transaction of $5,956,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,982. This represents a 70.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

EFSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

