Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $597,000 Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in DTE Energy by 2,235.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 221,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,706,000 after acquiring an additional 211,763 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in DTE Energy by 80.0% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 269,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,220,000 after buying an additional 42,960 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $650,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $583,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $118.16 on Tuesday. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $102.17 and a 12 month high of $131.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.28%.

DTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.31.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

