Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $658,000 Stock Holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,269 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 503.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 72.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CENTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Argus downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $30.80 on Tuesday. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $41.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

