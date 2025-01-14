Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $693,000 Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Buckle were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKE. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 0.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 8.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 27,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 14.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 716,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,452,000 after purchasing an additional 87,690 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 107.4% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 4.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Buckle Price Performance

Buckle stock opened at $51.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.56. The Buckle, Inc. has a one year low of $34.87 and a one year high of $54.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.15.

Buckle Cuts Dividend

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). Buckle had a return on equity of 44.11% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $293.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Buckle’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kari G. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $1,045,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,872,468.66. This trade represents a 11.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $1,087,690.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,781,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,747,615.20. This trade represents a 1.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,265 shares of company stock worth $6,615,570 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BKE. StockNews.com upgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

