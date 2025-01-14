Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $734,000 Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 18,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in LGI Homes by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in LGI Homes by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGIH opened at $84.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 12.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.94 and a 52 week high of $130.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.75.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.41. LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $651.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGIH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

