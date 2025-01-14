Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $748,000 Stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of APA by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in APA by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in APA by 164.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in APA by 269.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on APA from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on APA from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on APA from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on APA from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bernstein Bank reduced their price objective on APA from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.55.

Insider Activity at APA

In other news, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 4,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $100,026.98. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,292.08. This represents a 54.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

APA Trading Up 3.0 %

APA stock opened at $24.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.61. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $36.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

APA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 14.12%.

About APA

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.