Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $759,000 Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Nasdaq from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.73.

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $76.18 on Tuesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.90 and a 1-year high of $83.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.00. The company has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 5,742 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total value of $444,086.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,918,196.14. The trade was a 2.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 12,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total value of $950,906.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,072,268.75. This represents a 10.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,459 shares of company stock worth $3,811,808 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

