Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $824,000 Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 31.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 32,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Advisors LLP lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% in the third quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 25,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $71.20 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $58.93 and a 52-week high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 70.82% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $1,647,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,084,848.66. This trade represents a 11.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $327,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,593.52. The trade was a 9.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,800 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on EW shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

