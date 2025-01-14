Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $863,000 Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,627 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Delek US were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Delek US by 53.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 28,216 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 298,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 23,628 shares during the period. Highland Peak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,241,000. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in Delek US by 304.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 40,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 30,707 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Delek US during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,941,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $33.60.

Delek US Announces Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 28.21% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Delek US from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Delek US from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

